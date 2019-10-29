|
Lila Marie Sills Kay, born July 18, 1936, to Leonard Roy Sills and Lila Nora Rostine in Port Huron, Michigan, where she graduated from Port Huron High School in 1954. Dear Mother of Karen Marie Sox (Jerry Allen) and Michael Arthur Kurko, and cherished Grandson, Ethan William Sox. Dear Sister of Lucille Parker of Summerland Key, FL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Herbert Lee Kay and Robert Arthur Kurko; Brothers Williams Sills, Robert Sills and Sister Leona Meddaugh. She received an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Macomb Community College and Legal Assistant Degree from Oakland University. She volunteered for 13 years at Troy Beaumont Hospital and worked with Herbert for as many years. Lila enjoyed traveling and had been a member of the Nomads for many years and traveled all over the world. She was an avid reader, student of astrology and had been tracing her family tree for many years and had made several trips to Salt Lake City for research. She was a member of St. Clair County Family History Group, Oakland County Genealogy Society, for whom she did proofreading for many years, and Huron Shores Genealogical Society. Memorial tributes to . A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
