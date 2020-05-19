|
|
Lillian A. Guilliat
Port Huron - Lillian A. Guilliat, 86, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born May 21, 2020 in Port Huron to the late Mike and Katherine Michael. She married Stephen E. Guilliat on August 28, 1954 in Port Huron. He died December 21, 1989.
Mrs. Guilliat was a switchboard operator at Prestolite Wire Company for many years. She later worked for the Port Huron Area School District and the Times Herald. She was a long-time member of Westhaven Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in law, Stephen and Anita Guilliat and Jonathan Guilliat; two grandchildren, who were the love of her life, Abbey and Benjamin Guilliat; her sister, Marilyn Kuehn; brother, Dr. Edward Michael; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Bowen.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. The Reverend Randy Pouliot will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Westhaven Baptist Church.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020