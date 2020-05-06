Services
Lillian B. Ogger


1930 - 2020
Lillian B. Ogger Obituary
Lillian B. Ogger

Port Sanilac - Lillian Barbara (Barb) Ogger, 89 of Port Sanilac, MI, entered into rest in Valley Baptist Medical Center on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

She was born on May 16, 1930 in Port Huron, MI, daughter of Albert (Jack) and Lillian (Duck) Thomas who precede her in death, along with her first husband and father of her children, Howard Wolfe and her husband, Harold Ogger.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Patricia) Wolfe; daughter, Dr. Barbara (Michael) Magenheim; grandchildren, Alison (Jason) Grubert, Bryan (Kim) Wolfe, Tommy (Claire) Wolfe, David Magenheim, Becki Magenheim, and 7 great-grandchildren.

As were her wishes, Barb will be cremated and returned to Michigan to be laid to rest.

Her family would like to thank the friends of Gateway R. V. Park, the people back in Michigan and the First United Methodist Church for their prayers and support.

Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 10, 2020
