Lillian Dorothy Keith
Lexington - Lillian Dorothy Keith, born November 9, 1920, the proud daughter of Captain Ezra and Lilly Boice Purdy. Growing up in Port Huron on the shores of Lake Huron, she took trips on her father's ore boats by climbing up the side on a rope ladder from the moving Wescott mail boat. She married her high school sweetheart, captain of the football team, Wallace John Keith. After WWII the couple moved to Trotwood, Ohio and began a new life together. Never losing touch with their Michigan roots, they would summer at the family home on the lake until its sale in the 1960s. Graduate of Michigan State University she held two Master's Degrees from the University of Dayton. A devoted teacher, she taught in Marine City during the War, then as both a Kindergarten and later a High School English teacher, eventually becoming the head of the Language Arts Department at Trotwood Madison High School. She often recalled teaching students both as kindergartners and later as young adults, an experience that provided her an amazing opportunity to see her students' progression. She loved teaching and was beloved and highly respected by students and colleagues alike. She also had a lifelong love of animals, especially the many collies she had as faithful companions. She traveled extensively, both in North America and throughout Europe. She was a proud progressive, being a founding member of NOW (National Organization of Women) and Another Mother for Peace. In 1990 she returned to summer on Lake Huron in a cottage near Lexington. She treasured being back on 'her lake' and boating to ports in Canada and elsewhere with family and friends on Largo II. For a short time, she lived in Santa Cruz, California and enjoyed exploring the area before returning and downsizing to the Michigan cottage full time in summer of 2012. In the end she denied her age, saying that wasn't possible, and preferring the company of young minds to "old people." Survived by her devoted son Kenneth L. Keith, she was preceded in death by her husband Wallace and son W. John Keith, her beloved brothers Boice, Delbert and Donald Purdy, her parents and many other family members. She will be laid to rest with her family at Lakeside Cemetery across from the shores of her cherished Lake Huron. A service in celebration of her life will be held on May 22, 2020 in the Lakeside Chapel.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019