Lillian E. Johnston
Clyde Township - Lillian Eleanor Johnston, 91, of Clyde Township, died Thursday, October 10, 2019.
She was born December 23, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Herman and Alice Scheffler. She married Robert K. Johnston on August 27, 1949 in Port Huron.
Lillian was employed with the Port Huron Times Herald until her retirement. She enjoyed camping and playing bingo.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert; children, Vicki Schiffelbine and Debbie Johnston; grandchildren, Terri (Tom) Hutton, Heather (Jamie) Stockdale, David (Kristi) Tanton and Melissa (Jason) Todd; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister, Dorothy (Clarence) Lautner. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Phyllis Torrey, Marie Walker and Robert Scheffler.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 in Kinney Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Council on Aging.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019