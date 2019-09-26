Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
China Twp., MI
Lillian Kwiatkowski


1924 - 2019
Lillian Kwiatkowski Obituary
Lillian Kwiatkowski

China Twp. - Lillian Kwiatkowski, age 94, of China Twp., passed away September 24, 2019. She was born August 5, 1925, in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lillian was employed by Thompson Furniture and Schwark Furniture in St. Clair for 36 years and worked in sales. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the church choir. Lillian loved nature, animals and her feline companion, Callie.

She is survived by daughters; Shirley (Jim) Lardner, Janet (Tom) Dietlin and Maryann (Jerry) Goulette; grandchildren, Holly (Ted) DeChane, Chris Dietlin, Rob (Amy) Johnson, Jennifer Vandekerckhove and David (Brenda) Goulette and Dan Goulette; 8 great grandchildren and sister, Jennie (Max) Borys. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John and brother, Paul.

Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Saturday 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice or Council on Aging Meals on Wheels. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
