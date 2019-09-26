|
Lillian Kwiatkowski
China Twp. - Lillian Kwiatkowski, age 94, of China Twp., passed away September 24, 2019. She was born August 5, 1925, in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lillian was employed by Thompson Furniture and Schwark Furniture in St. Clair for 36 years and worked in sales. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the church choir. Lillian loved nature, animals and her feline companion, Callie.
She is survived by daughters; Shirley (Jim) Lardner, Janet (Tom) Dietlin and Maryann (Jerry) Goulette; grandchildren, Holly (Ted) DeChane, Chris Dietlin, Rob (Amy) Johnson, Jennifer Vandekerckhove and David (Brenda) Goulette and Dan Goulette; 8 great grandchildren and sister, Jennie (Max) Borys. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John and brother, Paul.
Funeral services will be held Saturday September 28th at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Visiting hours are Saturday 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Grace Hospice or Council on Aging Meals on Wheels. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019