Lillian "Jean" Setter
Marysville - Lillian Jean Setter age 92, of Marysville entered eternal life on May 21, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1927 in Sparlingville, Michigan to the late Charles, Sr. and Alberta Anger. Jean graduated in 1945 from Port Huron High School. Jean and Clifford E. Setter eloped in Angola, Indiana on June 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on October 6, 1979. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Port Huron and served on many of the church committees. Jean worked at Mueller Brass, C&O Railroad, Dunn Paper Company and finished her working career at K. Setter McDonalds. She is survived by her children, Larry Setter of Atlanta, Georgia, Linda White of Port Huron, Steven (Patti) Setter of Port Huron and Kevin (Kathy) Setter of Smiths Creek; eleven grandchildren and 20 ½ great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Setter, Christine and Diane Willis. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Ellen Veen, Virginia Patterson, Barbara LeRoy and brother & sister-in-law, Charles (Irene) Anger, Jr. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 8:00pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Holy Family Parish, Memphis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ronald McDonald House. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2019