Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Lincoln P. "Linc" Webster


1948 - 2019
Lincoln P. "Linc" Webster Obituary
Lincoln P. "Linc" Webster

Port Huron - Lincoln P. "Linc" Webster, 70, of Port Huron, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

He was born November 26, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Arthur and Barbara Webster. He married Sandra Semrow on June 17, 1972 in Port Huron.

Linc was employed with the Times Herald for many years as a truck driver and then worked in manufacturing maintenance until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra; two children, Deborah Gibson (Mike Cortez) and Joseph (Sherry) Webster; four grandchildren, Keith Webster, Denise Gibson, Corey and Kaitlyn Meldrum; three siblings, Arthur and Nicholas (Arlene) Webster and Helen Bailey, many nieces and nephews, and his five dogs who he affectionately call "his girls".

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Bunce and Rose Webster and two brothers, John and William Webster.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Reverend Penny Nunn will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019
