Colonial Woods Missionary Chr
3240 Pine Grove Ave
Port Huron, MI 48060
Clyde Township - Linda Anne Harrington, 74, of Clyde Township, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019.

She was born April 14, 1944 in Port Huron to the late Mervin and Charlotte Babcock. She married Thomas Harrington on April 4, 1964 in Marysville.

Mrs. Harrington was an executive secretary with the Port Huron Area School District. She was a member of Griswold Street Baptist Church and longtime Sunday School teacher and youth group leader. She volunteered with the Blue Water Pregnancy Care Center, ministered to and encouraged women with cancer, and did mission work in the Ukraine. She enjoyed knitting, gospel music and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas; two children, Rev. Ann Harrington and Rev. Thomas (Kristy) Harrington; a grandson, Jackson Harrington; a sister, Sylvia Fry; a brother-in-law, E.J. Harrington; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Colonial Woods Missionary Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Phil Whetstone and Dr. Tim North will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griswold Street Baptist Church or Colonial Woods Missionary Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
