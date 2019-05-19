Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Port Huron - Linda Diane Yarger, 72, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

She was born July 18, 1946 in Port Huron to the late William and Alma Mahosky. She married the love of her life, Lynn E. Yarger on December 4, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2011.

Linda attended Port Huron area schools. She enjoyed crafts, playing cards, going to the casino, and watching her soaps.

She is survived by two wonderful children, Michael (Lynann) Yarger and Kimberly Older; three grandchildren, Lyndsey and Garrett Yarger and Ryan Older; a sister-in-law, Cherryl (Lester) Fraim; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers and eight sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation prior to the service from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County United Way Cancer Fund. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019
