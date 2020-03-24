Services
Linda E. Osborn


1946 - 2020
Linda E. Osborn Obituary
Linda E. Osborn

Port Huron - Linda E. Osborn, 73, of Port Huron, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She was born October 9, 1946 in Detroit to the late Lorne and Lucille Rogers. She married Jack Osborn on May 1, 1965 in Roseville. He died December 24, 2019.

Mrs. Osborn was employed with Michigan Bell prior to retirement. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she ran the church library and sang in the choir. She enjoyed making crafts and lived for her grandchildren. Her determination and strength were extraordinary and she always had a positive attitude.

She is survived by two children, Lisa Kielbas and Lynn (Peter) Pearce; and four grandchildren, Haley Kielbas, Lindsey Kielbas, Liv Pearce and Lilly Pearce; as well as many close friends.

Services will be held in the summer at a date to be determined later. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit

pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
