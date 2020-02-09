Services
Resources
Linda K. Hand


1947 - 2020
Linda K. Hand Obituary
Linda K. Hand

Smiths Creek - Linda Kay Hand, 72, of Smiths Creek, died Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was born October 5, 1947 in Port Huron to the late Archie and Frieda Simmons. She married Robert Hand on June 10, 1967 in Port Huron.

Linda loved reading, sewing, attending church, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; three children, Terri (Mike) Holloway, Laurie (Franc) Cassar, and Scott Hand; three grandchildren, Darren Dillon, Emily Holloway, and Skylar Hand; four siblings, Robert Simmons, Beverly Jackson, Marion (Allen) Dimon, and Donald Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Forbes will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to or SONS.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
