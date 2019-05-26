Linda L. Barr



Port Huron Twp. - Linda Lou Barr, 71, of Port Huron Township, died Friday, May 24, 2019.



She was born May 27, 1947 in Port Huron to the late John and Melba Lewandowski. She married Ronald Barr on August 27, 1966 in Port Huron.



Linda was employed with Michigan Bell and also for attorney Mike Benedict. She enjoyed boating, feeding the ducks, bowling, going to the casino and camping. Linda was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 99 and the Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald; son, Chris (Lisa) Barr; sister, Geri Steemburg; sisters-in-law, Karen Lewandowski and Betty Barr; brother-in-law, Jerry Barr; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert G. Lewandowski; brothers-in-law, Bill Barr and Gary Steemburg; and sister-in-law, Nancy Barr.



Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 pm on Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. The Reverend Mark Madson will officiate.



Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.



Memorials may be made to the Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles or to the Moose Lodge #158.



Published in The Times Herald on May 26, 2019