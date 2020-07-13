1/1
Linda L. Confer
Linda L. Confer

Peck - Linda L. Confer, age 68, of Peck, MI passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born July 16, 1951 in Applegate, MI to the late Frank and Lula (Potter) Williams. Linda graduated from Carsonville Port Sanilac High School. She married the love of her life William B. Confer Sr. on June 21, 1971 in Carsonville, MI. Linda loved spending time with her family and friends, working on the family's ancestry and gardening.

Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, William B. Confer Sr.; children, William (Cherie) Confer Jr., Douglas (Tina) Confer, Roberta (Craig) Sheridan, and Gregory (Deborah) Confer; nine grandchildren, Alyssa and Emily Confer, Tapanga Anson, Dakota and Dustin Sheridan, Kimberleigh, Jadyn and Zalen Confer and Gabriella Hodge; brothers, Harold (Carolyn) Williams and Kenneth Williams; sisters, Irene (Richard) Hulverson, Ida (Richard) Izworski, Rosemary Hall, Mary Klemp and Lulabelle Stone.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Confer; three brothers, Frank, Paul and Robert Williams; and two sisters, Iva Bloomfield and Helen Hoppenworth.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the wishes of the family in care of William Confer.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette, MI. There will be no services per Linda's request.

You may share an online condolence with the family at www.marshfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
