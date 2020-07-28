1/1
Linda Lee Moran
Linda Lee Moran

Marysville - Linda Lee Moran, 70, of Marysville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was born April 20, 1950 in Port Huron to the late Robert and Irene Curtis. She married David Moran on September 11, 1970 in Port Huron.

Linda was involved in the floral business for many years and most recently owned and operated Monica's Magic & Design flower shop. She also helped her husband with their cleaning business. She enjoyed bingo, visiting casinos, playing cards and being with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David; two children, Jodie Wisner and Tom (Amy) Moran; three grandchildren, Syrina Wisner, Keegan Moran and Connor Moran; a sister, Carol and the late Ed Dudd; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others. A private funeral service will follow the visitation at noon Saturday.

Inurnment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Marysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Marysville Masonic Lodge #498.

To send condolences, visit marysvillefuenralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
