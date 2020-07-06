Linda Marie Chisnall
Marine City - Linda Marie Chisnall, age 69, of Marine City, passed away July 3, 2020. She was born July 30, 1950 in Detroit to the late William and Virginia Rys. On May 16, 1987 Linda married Daryl Chisnall. When not spending cherished time with her family, Linda enjoyed her cats, working crossword puzzles and games, and making those around her laugh.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Daryl Chisnall; daughters, Dawn Gilbert, Cindy Gilbert and Debra Gilbert (Basil Griffith).
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 10th at Holy Cross Catholic Church, OLR Parish, Marine City. Visiting hours are Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com