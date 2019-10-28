|
Linda Marie Kiger
St. Clair - Linda Marie Kiger, age 72, of St. Clair, passed away October 27, 2019. She was born June 1, 1947 in St. Clair to the late Urban and Lilia Griffor. Linda was a former employee of the Detroit Gasket and DiMaggio's Food Store in Marine City and retired from TI Automotive, Marysville. She loved making memory bears and gardening, and cherished the time she shared with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Johnson, Michael Fink (Jami) and Jason (Lisa) Kiger; grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Kelli (Daniel), Kaitlin, Daniel and Johnny; siblings, Urban (Jackie) Griffor, George (Lynn) Griffor, Joyce (Ron) Osterland, Joe (Mary) Griffor, Joan Griffor and Mike Griffor; sister in law, Beth Grifffor and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in-laws and her special neighbors in Langley Circle.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Kiger; siblings, Rose Hill and Steve Griffor; nephew, Phillip Griffor and sister in law, Cindy Griffor.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Cottrellville Twp. Visiting hours are Friday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019