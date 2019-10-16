|
|
Linda Marie Sarsfield
Kenockee Twp. - 74, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She was born in Port Huron, July 13, 1945, the daughter of the late Walter R. and Donna M. (Brennan) Francek.
Her marriage to Dennis Sarsfield was November 7, 1964, at the original Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett.
Linda was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, and a member of Daughters of Isabella. She was employed by Unibond of Chesterfield for 10 years before her retirement in 2010.
Surviving in addition to Dennis, her husband of 54 years, are two daughters, Christine (Robert) Miller of Goodells and Jessica (Michael) Keller of Avoca; daughter-in-law, Josephine Trevino; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Nathanial (Amanda), Bethanie, Landyn, Aireonna, Aurora, and Autumn; two great-grandchildren, Rhiannon and Zophia; five brothers, Douglas, Daniel (Kathy), Walter, Andrew (Sue) and William Francek; three sisters, Joann (Edward) Mainguy, Theresa (Lawrence) Cowper and Donna (Kevin) Mackey, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Matthew Sarsfield; a daughter, Michelle Brown and three sisters-in-law, Mary, Pam, and Darlene Francek.
The family honors the memory of Linda and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, October 21, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:00 p.m. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Wishes of the Family or Mass Donation in honor of Linda. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019