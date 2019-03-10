|
|
Linda Marie Watson
Harrison - Linda Marie Watson, 62, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Linda was born May 21, 1956 in Port Huron, the daughter of Kenneth Roger Watson Sr. and Mary Lou (Robinson) Watson. She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1974. Linda began her career with Michigan Bell Telephone in 1973 and had worked in the telephone industry for 41 years.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Very Reverend Salvatore Palazzolo, KHS, will officiate.
Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Local arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019