Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Watson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Marie Watson Obituary
Linda Marie Watson

Harrison - Linda Marie Watson, 62, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Linda was born May 21, 1956 in Port Huron, the daughter of Kenneth Roger Watson Sr. and Mary Lou (Robinson) Watson. She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1974. Linda began her career with Michigan Bell Telephone in 1973 and had worked in the telephone industry for 41 years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Very Reverend Salvatore Palazzolo, KHS, will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Local arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now