1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Port Huron - Lisa L. Worley, age 59, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, after a courageous battle of pancreatic cancer for almost three years.

She was born on January 19, 1960, in San Diego, California to the late, Norman and Hazel (Larsen) Worley.

Lisa married Michael P. Barna in San Diego, California in 1998.

She attended the University of California received her Bachelor's Degree in Bio-Chemistry, she then went on to Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA to the Cytotechnology and Cell Sciences program and received her Master's Degree in Cytotechnology. She was a Cytotechnologist from 1987 until 2000, when she then owned and operated her own Laboratory until 2013.

Lisa made custom jewelry, she enjoyed cross country running, skiing and cross-fit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Michael P. Barna, of Port Huron; step-sons, Brett Barna, of San Diego, CA, Evan Barna, of New York, NY; step-daughter, Noelle Barna, of Oakland, CA; a sister and brother, of San Diego, CA; brother-in-law, Tim Barna, Royal Oak, Michigan.

Cremation arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
