Lisa M. Farrington Bowman
Birmingham - Lisa Marie Farrington Bowman, 51, of Birmingham, formerly of Port Huron, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born December 13, 1968 in Port Huron.
Lisa attended St. Mary Grade School and was a 1987 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. She later earned her Bachelor's degree from Oakland University. When she was younger, she enjoyed competing in pageants and went on to be crowned Mrs. Michigan. Lisa worked in Marketing and Sales for many years, enjoyed her golden retrievers, being on the water, reading, writing, and exercising.
She is survived by her children, Jake (Sarah), Shane (Kandace), and Alexa Bowman; grandchildren, Logan, Colton, and Baylee Bowman; mother, Bev Farrington; sister, Janette (David) Coon; nephew, Nicholas Coon; niece Madeline Coon; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Anna Varty; and cousin, Hayley Varty.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Deacon Tim Maxwell will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020