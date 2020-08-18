1/1
Lloyd B. Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd B. Parker

Port Huron - Lloyd Bruce Parker, 93, of Port Huron, died Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born March 23, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Parker. He married Lois Bruderick on June 10, 1950 in Palms.

Mr. Parker was a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 52 years. He was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Lloyd was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois; a daughter, Sally Hall; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Parker; a son, Jeff Parker; and a brother, Donald Parker.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com

Lloyd's family would like to thank Dr. Patel for his many years of special care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved