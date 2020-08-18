Lloyd B. Parker
Port Huron - Lloyd Bruce Parker, 93, of Port Huron, died Monday, August 17, 2020.
He was born March 23, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Lawrence and Dorothy Parker. He married Lois Bruderick on June 10, 1950 in Palms.
Mr. Parker was a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 52 years. He was a 1944 graduate of Port Huron High School and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. Lloyd was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois; a daughter, Sally Hall; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susie Parker; a son, Jeff Parker; and a brother, Donald Parker.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Lloyd's family would like to thank Dr. Patel for his many years of special care.