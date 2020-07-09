Lloyd Hoist
Yale - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, 87, of Yale, formerly of Peck, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born in Marlette, November 1, 1932, the son of the late Charles and Susan (Anderson) Hoist. His marriage to Joyce Elaine Russel was November 12, 1954, in Port Huron.
Lloyd was a lifelong farmer in the Peck area. He served as supervisor of Elk Township for 12 years. He was a member of the Sanilac County Gideons and a member of Trinity Missionary Church, where he had served on the board. Lloyd had a love for the Lord and shared that love with those around him. Lloyd kept busy helping others. He and Joyce volunteered with the Sowers in Texas, a Christian couples RV work ministry providing volunteer help to Christian ministries. He was quick to lend a hand, whether it be at his church or a household project for his children. Lloyd had a zest for life. He and his wife, Joyce, took 30 years of motorcycle trips from coast to coast with their friends, Dave and Sharon Bricker. One of his favorite memories was a trip to Alaska in his fifth wheeler with these same friends.
Surviving in addition to Joyce, his wife of 65 years, are three daughters, Ginny Lee (Alex) Ferguson of Yale, Luann (Michael) Burlingame of South Bend, IN, Susan (John) Lee of Niles, and two sons, Larry (Bea) Hoist of Melvin and Terry (Julie) Hoist of Yale; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Schultz of Warren and Pat Pannabecker of California, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Hoist, Charles "Bud" Hoist, and Ivan Hoist and four sisters, Doris Delcourt, Lila Hoist, Shirley Homer, and Janice Riley.
The family honors the memory of Lloyd and invites you to visit and share memories Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Church, Yale, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Phil Whipple will officiate. Burial will be in Elk Township Cemetery, Peck. Arrangements provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale.
Memorials are suggested to be made to the Sanilac County Gideon's or Gideon's International; PO Box 123, Sandusky, Michigan 48471. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com