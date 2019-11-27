|
Lois Hall Blanchette
Lois passed away October 11, 2019 in Plano, Texas. She was born January 27, 1922 in Detroit Michigan to Horace and Kathern Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brothers Allan and Russell, and sisters Norma and Donna. She is survived by her sisters Kathern Jurn, Geraldine McClellan, sons Michael (Nancy), Mark and Patrick (Laura), grandchildren Stephanie (Mark) Bowlin, Sean (Erika) Blanchette, PJ and Timothy Blanchette, and great-grandchildren Oliva, Jack, and Ruthie Joy Bowlin and Ethan Blanchette.
Lois grew up in Detroit and later moved to Yale, Michigan. She graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit as a Registered Nurse. A few years after losing her husband John, she relocated to Allen, Texas. Lois was always a devoted Christian and well-loved family member.
A Celebration of Life will be held December 7, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Yale, Michigan at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or your favorite Christian charity.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019