Port Huron - Lois J. Golden, 91, of Port Huron, died peacefully at home after a long illness on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



Lois was born on November 12, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas M. Golden, after 65 years of marriage.



She is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Lois' survivors include Kathy Hall (daughter), and Kari Hall (Will Kneip) along with Eloise, Ivy, and Emme; Chris Hall (Katy) along with JJ, Lura, and Ada; Karley Hall Pletscher (Henry) along with Leighton; Sue Kinney (daughter), and Michelle Kinney along with Chase; Jackie Kinney Jamison (Scott) along with Kayla and Logan, and Tricia Kinney; Nancy Golden (daughter); son, Neil Golden (Marnie) and Katie Golden Wethor (Steve) along with Alex and Theo; Kevin Golden (Jeffrey McHale) along with Hal; Maureen Golden Schneider (Loren) along with Sam, Lila and Maisie. Lois is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mimi and Earl Berry, as well as niece, Lori Berry Stewart (Bill) and nephew, Paul Berry.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport with a visitation at 10:00 a.m.



The family requests that donations be made to Blue Water Hospice, or the .



Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit karrersimpson.com



Lois will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, boundless energy, and loving heart.