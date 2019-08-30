|
|
Lois J. Levandowski
Marysville - Lois J. Levandowski, 86, of Marysville, died Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born February 26, 1933 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to the late Alvin and Agnes Wynia. She married Paul Levandowski on July 25, 1953 in Detroit.
Lois served as a WAVE in the U.S. Navy. She worked as a secretary at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church and as a photography assistant at Lofts Studio. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, the national and local chapters of the Lois Club, the Red Hat Society and the Marysville Schools Booster Club. Lois enjoyed sewing, golfing (with two holes-in-one), scrapbooking and photography.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Paul; nine children, Jill (Steve) Forsythe, Rosemarie (Scott) Tetreau, Joni (Ron) Terry, Jane Levandowski, Paul (Kathy) Levandowski Jr., Jackie O'Boyle, Jeff (Patty) Levandowski, Janine Paeth, and John Levandowski; 20 grandchildren, Matt, Kristi, Sarah, Ronnie, Rikki, Channon, Patrick, Jesse, Jenelle, Lee, Laine, Lacey, Kim, Jennefer, Janet, Julia, Jake, Gloria, Gary and Melissa; 30 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Wynia and Glenn (Sue) Wynia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ian Crawford; two siblings, Kenneth Wynia and Shirley Anair; and a son-in-law, Steven Forsythe.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
Mrs. Levandowski will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019