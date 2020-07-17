Lois Norma Phetteplace
Mio - Lois Norma Phetteplace, age 103, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at The Villa at Rose City. She was born on April 8, 1917 in Sanilac County, MI to Edward and Viola (McFadden) Rose. She lived in Mio since 1970. Lois was a past matron and a member of the Eastern Star Cornell Marysville Chapter 93. She owned a catering company with her husband and they would make 100 pies a day. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and helping on the family farm in Argyle, MI. Lois is survived by her sons, William Phetteplace of Mio and Robert (Susan) Phetteplace of West Branch; and grandson, Dr. Marc (Dr. Taylor) Kai of Baltimore, MD. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2002 and four sisters and three brothers. Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in Rose City will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Novesta Twp. Cemetery in Cass City. Judy Doerr, a niece to Lois, will officiate the service. Visitation for Lois will be held with precautions due to the current pandemic, limiting the number of attendees at a given time. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Eastern Star. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com