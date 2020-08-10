Lorence F. Brown
Fort Gratiot - 77, entered eternal life on August 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS and Parkinson's Disease.
He was born in St. Clair Michigan on April 15, 1943, son of the late Loren and Mary (Fike) Brown.
Lorence was a 1961 graduate of Marysville High School and Port Huron Jr. College. He received his Associate's of Science degree in 1963 and attended an additional year to complete an Electrical Technician program. He went on to the US Navy Electronics Technician school in Great Lakes, Illinois in June of 1963, graduating in spring of 1964. He was assigned to the USS Kittiwake, ASR-13; a Submarine Rescue Ship part of the submarine squadron six. He was discharged in October of 1967 and that November he married Barbara Ann Panter, daughter of Bud and Virginia Panter of Port Huron. He retired from the Naval Reserve in 1980. A week after being married, he accepted a management position with Michigan Bell, and administered a testing program on corporate facilities across Michigan. In 1988 he was promoted and transferred to Ameritech in Schaumburg, Illinois, and moved to Cary, Illinois. In 1990, he began working with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) group creating Telecommunications Standards. In 1993, he and Barbara moved to Marengo, Illinois and in 2013 they moved to Fort Gratiot, Michigan to be closer to family.
Lorence received a Community Volunteer Award from Ameritech in 1987 for his work with Clawson Local Cable Committee, Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts of America, and the Clawson Athletics Booster Club.
Lorence was active in community affairs in Marengo, Illinois, having served on the City Council and served a short period on the Planning and Zoning Commission. His major efforts during his public service was the creation of a Municipal Groundwater (GW) Protection Ordinance. Later after retirement from the phone company in November of 2000, he became active in the Regional GW Protection Planning Committee which serves Boone, McHenry, and Winnebago Counties. He was asked to again Chair the Marengo GW Technical Advisory Committee and served in that capacity from 2006-2015. In 2006, he became active in the 11 County GW Planning Committee organized by the Chicago Metropolitan Planning Agency; and assisted in the development of their GW Conservation Action Plan. In 2007, he joined the County's Task Force on Groundwater Resource Preservation, serving on various committees and assisted in the creation of draft documents for the full committee's review.
Lorence was an active bowler. His best year's performance ended with an average over 190 in two leagues at age 72, and he scored his first perfect game (300) when he was 67. During the summers, Larry loved to be outdoors, which he accomplished by playing golf, nearly every day.
Lorence is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Brown; son, Douglas (Tricia) Brown of Oakland, Michigan; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jason) Fisher, Daniel (Autumn Sink), and Breanna McCloud; siblings, Chester (Diana) Brown and Kathy Morrison.
Lorence was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Brown.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with military honors, in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment and graveside services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.
Memorials are suggested to the J Edward Mallorey American Legion Post 449 of Marysville.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com