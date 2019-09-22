|
Loretta Ann Kern
Clyde Twp. - Loretta A. Kern, age 82, of Clyde Township, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
She was born to the late Dorothy Isabell in Port Huron, Michigan.
Loretta married Francis L. Kern on March 2, 1957, in Port Huron, Michigan. They were married for 58 years. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2014.
Loretta was an avid reader. She loved to play games on her IPad, and watch HGTV. Loretta especially loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Loretta is survived by her children, Debra (Theo) Gonder of Port Huron, Mark Kern of Jeddo, Greg (Julie) Kern of Taylorsville, GA, and Michelle Deprez of Clyde; six grandchildren, Jessica, Alicia, and Miranda Goodman, Taylor and Shaughn Kern, and McKinna Meeuwsen; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Ellen Mantikoski of Marysville.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeffrey Deprez.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Marysville Villa Estates, 3333 Ravenswood, Marysville, visiting from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Tom Seppo will officiate. Please bring stories and memories that can be shared during the service. Casual attire, please. Cremation arrangements provided by Smith Family Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family" No flowers, please.
For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019