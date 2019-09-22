Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Villa Estates
3333 Ravenswood
Marysville, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Marysville Villa Estates
3333 Ravenswood
Marysville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Ann Kern


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Ann Kern Obituary
Loretta Ann Kern

Clyde Twp. - Loretta A. Kern, age 82, of Clyde Township, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

She was born to the late Dorothy Isabell in Port Huron, Michigan.

Loretta married Francis L. Kern on March 2, 1957, in Port Huron, Michigan. They were married for 58 years. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2014.

Loretta was an avid reader. She loved to play games on her IPad, and watch HGTV. Loretta especially loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Loretta is survived by her children, Debra (Theo) Gonder of Port Huron, Mark Kern of Jeddo, Greg (Julie) Kern of Taylorsville, GA, and Michelle Deprez of Clyde; six grandchildren, Jessica, Alicia, and Miranda Goodman, Taylor and Shaughn Kern, and McKinna Meeuwsen; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Ellen Mantikoski of Marysville.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jeffrey Deprez.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Marysville Villa Estates, 3333 Ravenswood, Marysville, visiting from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Tom Seppo will officiate. Please bring stories and memories that can be shared during the service. Casual attire, please. Cremation arrangements provided by Smith Family Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family" No flowers, please.

For guest book and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now