Loretta E. Miller



Port Huron - Loretta E. Miller, 97, of Port Huron, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 2, 2019.



Loretta was born to the late Laverne and Laura Eaton of Buffalo, New York, on August 6, 1921. She was a U.S. Civil Service employee and in 1945 moved to St. Louis Heights, Hawaii. She later traveled to Tokyo, Japan, where she met a young officer who became the love of her life, James W. Miller. They were married on August 6, 1946 and together they raised six children, while traveling around the world as a proud military family.



Loretta's family meant the world to her, as she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was honored to be called an officer's wife. She enjoyed sharing stories about her travels during World War II, was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. She was an amazing cook and baker. Loretta was an animal lover, and enjoying sewing in her earlier years. One of her favorite pastimes was to gather around a table with family and play a friendly game of Skip-Bo.



Loretta was passionate about serving the Lord, and over the years was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Clemens, Lakeshore Presbyterian Church, and Hadley Community Church. Loretta had a heart of gold and touched all who she befriended with her elegance and grace.



She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all that had the pleasure of knowing her.



She is survived by six children, Cynthia (Richard) Gabriel, Lawrence (Kim Greene) Miller, James W. "Jay" Miller, Diane (Ronald) Bauer, Dennis (Martha) Miller and Jeanette (James) Kendrick; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Nathan) Craner, Tracey Gabriel, Scott (Suzanne) Bauer, Jordan (Stephanie) Miller, Troy Miller, Gunnery Sergeant Justin (Courtney) Kendrick USMC, Chelsea (Aman) Singh and Nickolas (Andrea) Kendrick; 12 great grandchildren, Morgan (Jonathan) Pietrykowski, Madison (Dustin) Freeman, Alexis, Ashley & Austin Ivec, Benjamin, Emily & James Bauer, Claire & Scarlett Miller and Jillian and Emma Kendrick; a great great grandson, Nathan Timothy Pietrykowski; several nieces and nephews; and god-daughter, Nancy Price of New York.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lt. Col. James W. Miller, Sr., U.S. Army Ret. on April 2, 1999; and four siblings.



Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Lakeshore Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Bruce Craner, Associate Pastor of Hadley Community Church and Reverend Bill Davis of Lakeshore Presbyterian Church will officiate.



Burial will be in Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.