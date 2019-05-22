Loretta "Jean" Hooper



Port Huron - Loretta "Jean" Hooper, 78, of Port Huron, died Monday, May 20, 2019.



She was born January 29, 1941 in Port Huron to the late Elwood A. and Loretta I. Burns.



Jean was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where her parents were original founders of the parish. She worked for 20 years as a Supervisor at Michigan Bell/ATT in Port Huron and also previously worked at KMart. Her true passion was being a figure skating judge for the US Figure Skating Association for 42 years and she was an excellent seamstress. Jean was an animal lover that always had dogs and raised ducks for 40 years.



She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Tim) Heileman of Port Huron and Beth Hooper (Pat O'Mahony) of Melbourne, Australia; grandchildren, Anna and Emily Bitzinger, Zak Bitzinger (Betsy Vollmar) and Elizabeth Patton; a great grandson, Deckard Bitzinger; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas, Gerald, and Norman Burns, and Barbara Dudash.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.



The Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 22, 2019