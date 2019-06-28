Loretta May Sweet



Burtchville Twp. - Loretta May Sweet, 89, of Burtchville Township, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



She was born July 19, 1929 in Flint to the late Clarence and Martha Grathoff. She married Junior Russell Sweet on February 11, 1949 in Flint. He died December 1, 1999.



Mrs. Sweet was a medical technologist at Port Huron Hospital for 25 years, 20 of those working as afternoon supervisor. She was a member of the American Medical Technologists for 45 year and served as President of the state organization for 3 years. Loretta was an active member of Lakeport Wesleyan Church, and she considered them her second family. She served on the board of the St. Clair County Chapter of the American Red Cross for 13 years and was the Disaster Director. Family was the center of Loretta's life.



Loretta is survived by three sons, G.L. "Jerry" Sweet, John (Mary) Sweet and Tracey (Yvonne) Sweet; five grandchildren, Lanae (Jeff) Parsons, Karie Sweet, Justin (Patty) Tibble, Cassandra (Stephen) Fraley and Travis Russell Sweet; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Shirley) Deuel; dear friend and special angel caregiver, Judy McDonald; and many other lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Robertson; and a brother, Ronnie Deuel.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Lakeport Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Drew Mills will officiate.



Burial will be in Burtchville Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to or Lakeport Wesleyan Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald from June 28 to June 30, 2019