Lorna Ann Spencer
Port Huron - Mrs Lorna Ann Spencer 88 of Port Huron, passed away on September 7, 2020.
She was born on August 20, 1932 in Harbor Beach, MI to the late Robert and Eleanor Smith.
Lorna was preceded in death by her newborn son, Mark J. Spencer and her husband, M. Joseph Spencer. She is survived by her 3 daughters Loann Watson, Karin (David) Stout, Susan Spencer and 3 grandchildren Christopher Watson, Molly McCarthy, Nicholas McCarthy and one great grandson, Joseph "Bo" Watson, several special nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 o'clock pm on October 17, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church 3455 Stone St Port Huron, Mi. Memorial contribution to The American Lung Association
.