Lorna L. Gutt
1939 - 2020
Lorna L. Gutt

Port Huron - Lorna Lucille Gutt, 80, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

She was born October 8, 1939 in Detroit to the late Edwin and Ethel Rau.

Mrs. Gutt held many jobs throughout her life, but her favorite was the fabric department at Walmart. She also volunteered through her church. She enjoyed crafting, decorating cakes, playing cards and watching wildlife out her window.

She is survived by two children, Laura (James) Jacobs and Karen (Tim) Baisley; four grandchildren, Jonathon Green, Jordan Jacobs, Holly Baisley and Conner Baisley; five great grandchildren, James, Charlotte, Elliott, Lily and Ryan; three siblings, Elaine Plake, Paul (Sue) Rau and Marion (Glen) McCombs; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Gutt; son, Randall Gutt; and sister Christine Jones.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Burial will be in Christian Memorial Cultural Center, Rochester Hills.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church in Mio, Michigan.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
OCT
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 10, 2020
May she Rest In Peace. I cared for her past few years and we became close. Sure will miss my Lorna
Kim Wright
Friend
