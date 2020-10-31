Lorraine R. Pioch



North Port, FL - Lorraine R. Pioch, 87, of North Port, Florida, previously of Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on October 29, 2020.



She was born on June 19, 1933 in Algonac, Michigan, to her parents, Charles and Ruth Cunningham.



On November 21st, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Donald C. Pioch. They raised their family of 4 girls in Algonac before moving to Marysville, Michigan. Don preceded her in death in November of 2013.



Lorraine worked in Special Education as a Teacher's Aide for 20+ years at Woodland Developmental Center in Marysville, Michigan. She had such a deep passion for teaching and her heart was filled with love for all the children she taught. Lorraine also had a passion for spending time with her children, grandchildren, other family members and friends. She also enjoyed her Canadian Club Wiskey and water every day!



She is survived by her daughters- Lori (Steve) Nelson, of North Port, Florida, Linda (John) Pollard, of Chesterfield Township, Michigan, Julie (Steve) Hill of Port Huron, Michigan, Jamie (Timothy) Senkbeil of Plymouth Township, Michigan; grandchildren- Caitlyn Junius, Colin Nelson, Grant Senkbeil, Eric Hill, MacKenzie Segedi; great grandchildren- Gavin and Aidan Junius.



A committal service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, November 6th, 2020 at 10:00AM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store