Jeddo - Virginia "Lorraine" Rabine, 87, of Jeddo, died Monday, March 11, 2019.



Lorraine was peacefully welcomed home to her father in heaven. She openly talked about it and how she would be reunited with so many dear family and friends that have passed before her. Her love for the Lord was always evident in her life and she was influential in sharing it with her six children and forming the strong faith they have today, amongst others as well.



She was born September 15, 1931 in Rochester Minnesota to the late John and Ella Hennessey. She married Bernard Joseph Rabine on May 16, 1953 in St. John Catholic Church, Rochester Minnesota. He proceeded her in death on December 18, 1995.



Lorraine worked in the Pathology Lab at the Mayo Clinic. She met her husband and they moved to Michigan and raised six children. She then worked as the church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church. She played the piano from the age of eleven and won many awards for her playing. She was a member of St. Edward on-the-Lake Church.



Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She had a special gift of sending letters, cards, and thank you's to everyone expressing her love and concern and thanks to them. She enjoyed visiting with people and always showed a caring and compassionate way with them no matter who they were.



She is survived by six children, Debra Ann Baska, Pamela Ann (Harold) McCandless, Andrea Ann (William) Jurzysta, Kurt Jay (Karen) Rabine, Mark Jay (Linda) Rabine, and Eric John Rabine; eight grandchildren, Kristin, Adam, Jim, Aaron, Danielle, Alicia, Erica, and Noah; two great grandchildren, Claire and Mara; several close nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers John and Paul and sister LaVonne and her dear son-in-law, John Baska. Her doctors, nurses, & caregivers were very special to her.



Visitation will be Friday from 2-4 and 5 - 8 p.m. in the Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7 pm.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 in St. Edward on-the- Lake Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.



Burial will be in Burtchville Township Cemetery, Lakeport.



Memorials may be made to wishes of the family or mass offerings at St. Edward on-the-Lake Catholic Church.