Lorraine S. DeFrain


Marysville - Lorraine S. DeFrain, 86, of Marysville, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

She was born December 14, 1932 in Detroit to the late Frank and Sophia Walendzik. She married the love of her life, William DeFrain, on November 4, 1976 in Roseville. He died March 31, 2012.

Mrs. DeFrain was employed for many years with Thomas & O'Connell and also operated Debit Credit Inc. with her husband. She loved astrology and was always wanted to look her best in public.

She is survived by her sister, Delphine (Eugene) Dooley; many nieces and nephews, including, Patrick (Karen) Dooley and Brian (Laura) Dooley. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur, Frank and Robert Walendzik.

Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Marysville.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
