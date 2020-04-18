|
Lottie "June" Collins
Fort Gratiot - Age 93, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Avoca, went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Her love of children was evident throughout her life. She was a long-time worshipper at Avoca Methodist Church teaching their Vacation Bible School until their move to Fort Gratiot. Then attended Blue Water Free Methodist Church and most recently the First Church of the Nazarene, Port Huron. She also loved her quilting group that met each week. Lottie, or June as she preferred to be known, would like you to remember her as a woman who cared for any and all who crossed her path. Her grandmother skills were legendary to her grandchildren. No sacrifice too great, or too small was spared if there was a need.
Surviving are her sons, Gordon R. (Margie) Collins, of Avoca, Dennis L. (Linda) Collins of Croswell, Gale M. (Marilyn) Collins of Avoca; a sister, Betty Goward (Bill) of Lapeer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Russel H. Collins of 73 years, preceded her in death. Also preceding her were her parents, Clyde and Elizabeth Smith of Capac; brothers, Arthur Smith, Keith Smith, Dave Smith, and Dale Smith; and sisters, Rose Mary Williams and Evelyn Korgynski.
Due to the restrictions of events, a private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. The funeral service will be live streamed to Lottie's obituary page at smithfamilyfuneralhome.com at the time of the service. Interment and graveside services will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Fargo.
Memorials are suggested to the "Wishes of the Family'"
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020