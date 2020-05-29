Louie Frank DeCourval
Louie Frank DeCourval

Port Huron Township - Louie Frank DeCourval, 74, of Port Huron Township, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1945 in Vallejo, California to the late Ted and Carmen DeCourval.

Louie sailed the world with the Navy as a Department of Defense contractor and was given the honorary title of Chief when he was on-board ship. It made him who he was today and was a source of great pride to him. He was a member of Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles, Moose Lodge # 158 and AARP.

He is survived by his wife Sukhui DeCourval; three stepchildren, Christopher (Soyoung), Joshua (Rachel) and Tiffany Walk; and seven grandchildren.

Private burial services will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

