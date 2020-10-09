1/1
Louis M. "Louie" Ramirez
Louis M. "Louie" Ramirez

Port Huron - Mr. Louis M. "Louie" Ramirez, age 43, of Port Huron, passed away on October 7, 2020, in his home, unexpectedly.

He was born on June 22, 1977, in Port Huron.

Louie loved being a musician. The name of his band was Casting Shadowz. But more importantly, he was a loving and caring father.

He is survived by his 3 children, Mia Ramirez, Louis Ramirez and Navin Ramirez, granddaughter, Luciana, mother Aldea (Thomas Olvera) Jimenez, father, Jose (Norma Vicencio) Jimenez, sister and brother-in-law, Nana (Tom) Paquin, sister, Nina Jimenez, sister, Cucu Zuniga, brother, Joseph Ramirez, brother, Pedro Zuniga, the mother of Louie's children, Tiffiny Wynn along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Louie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Manuela Ramirez.

Funeral Services will be 12:00pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Anthony C. Russell will officiate. Burial to take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be Monday, 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Tuesday, 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Greg Ramirez, Louis Hinojosa, Jamie Walling, Navin Ramirez, Louis Ramirez Jr. and Billie Taylor.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
