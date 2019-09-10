|
Louis "Lou" Shannon Fair
Mio - 76, formerly of Port Huron, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Saginaw, Michigan on August 1, 1943, son of the late Louis and Bernadette (Bagerski) Fair.
Louis married Karen Louise Glaab July 20, 1963, in Harrison, Michigan. Karen passed away in 2004.
Lou was a Police Officer for 28 years with the Port Huron Police Department. He was a great outdoors-man and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Lou was known for his great firework shows. He was a proud member of the NRA, he enjoyed playing golf, and liked to travel around the world. Most importantly he enjoyed his time spent with family and friends.
Surviving are his children, Traci (James) Regan of Avoca, Richard Fair of Kimball, Teresa (Mark) Baker of Kimball, and Steven Fair of California; grandchildren, James, Jenn, Courtney, Cory, and Abby; great-grandson, Maverick; brother, Robert (Wendi) Fair; significant other, Patricia Kline; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death his grandson Ryan Baker.
The family honors the memory of Lou and invites you to celebrate his life at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 5136 Howard Rd. Kimball, MI 48074 on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will start at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Cremation arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 10, 2019