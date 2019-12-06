|
|
Louise Foster
Port Huron - Louise Foster, 78, of Port Huron, passed away on November 29, 2019.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and two sisters. Louise was a very loving mother.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Vickie) Smith, Charles (Barbara) Smith, Joseph Smith, Teresa Polley (Michael) and Tammy (Smith) Saunders.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00am Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Burtchville Township Old Town Hall, 7095 2nd Street, Lakeport. Cremation arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the American Red Cross. www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019