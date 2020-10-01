Louise McLaughlinKenockee Township - Helen Louise McLaughlin, 83, of Kenockee Township, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Jeddo, February 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Wolfe) Lightle. Her marriage to Jack Louis McLaughlin was January 18, 1958, in Yale. Jack passed away on September 12, 2011. Louise was a 1955 Yale High School graduate and had worked at Credit Bureau Credit Union in Port Huron. She enjoyed cake decorating and was talented with crafts. Louise was a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother and was devoted to her family. Surviving years are two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda McLaughlin of Port Huron and Lisa and Parren McNeice of Avoca; five grandchildren, Lauren (Eric) Mintz, Meghan Kinter, Taylor Kinter, Ben (Katlyn) McNeice and Devon McNeice; a great-grandchild, Luca Mintz; three sisters, Donna, Jeanette, and Mary Lou, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by two siblings, Elton Lightle and Laura Mae Meddaugh. The family honors the memory of Louise and invites you to attend her memorial service Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with 10:00 a.m. visiting at Ruby Cemetery, Ruby. Max Amstutz., chaplain of McLaren Port Huron Hospital, will officiate. Arrangements provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Inurnment will be in Ruby Cemetery, Ruby. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".For more information and Tribute Wall visit: