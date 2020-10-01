1/1
Louise McLaughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise McLaughlin

Kenockee Township - Helen Louise McLaughlin, 83, of Kenockee Township, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Jeddo, February 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Wolfe) Lightle. Her marriage to Jack Louis McLaughlin was January 18, 1958, in Yale. Jack passed away on September 12, 2011. Louise was a 1955 Yale High School graduate and had worked at Credit Bureau Credit Union in Port Huron. She enjoyed cake decorating and was talented with crafts. Louise was a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother and was devoted to her family. Surviving years are two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda McLaughlin of Port Huron and Lisa and Parren McNeice of Avoca; five grandchildren, Lauren (Eric) Mintz, Meghan Kinter, Taylor Kinter, Ben (Katlyn) McNeice and Devon McNeice; a great-grandchild, Luca Mintz; three sisters, Donna, Jeanette, and Mary Lou, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by two siblings, Elton Lightle and Laura Mae Meddaugh. The family honors the memory of Louise and invites you to attend her memorial service Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with 10:00 a.m. visiting at Ruby Cemetery, Ruby. Max Amstutz., chaplain of McLaren Port Huron Hospital, will officiate. Arrangements provided by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Inurnment will be in Ruby Cemetery, Ruby. Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".

For more information and Tribute Wall visit:

KaatzFunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved