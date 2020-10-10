Lowell Keith Graham
Fort Gratiot - 86, formerly of Jeddo, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Blue Water Lodge.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on June 11, 1934, son of the late Lyman and Laura (Saunders) Graham.
Lowell married Beverly Mae McIntyre on August 19, 1981, in Port Huron.
Lowell grew up on his family farm in Jeddo and was a member of Lakeport Wesleyan Church. He worked for the St. Clair County Road Commission for over 40 years. He and Beverly enjoyed traveling as they took a cruise to the Bahamas and flew to Mexico. He liked watching Detroit baseball and football games and years ago, he was a bowler. Lowell and Beverly spent 16 years wintering in Altoona, Florida where they had an orange grove that once froze over.
He is survived by his loving wife Beverly of 39 years; two nephews, Randy (Deborah) Graham and Brian (Michele) Graham; and one niece, Joy Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Denton Graham.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Drew Mills of Lakeport Wesleyan Church will officiate. Graveside services and interment will follow at Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Lakeport Wesleyan Church or McLaren Hospice.
