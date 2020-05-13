Services
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Spiess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell W. Spiess


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell W. Spiess Obituary
Lowell W. Spiess

Fort Gratiot - 86, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida.

He was born on March 23, 1934 in Archbold, Ohio to Herbert and Marion (Hollingshead) Spiess.

Lowell was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School in 1952. While in school, Lowell was very active in athletics. He was a member of the Archbold 1,000 Point Club, scoring over 1,000 points in his basketball career. In 2008, he was inducted into the Archbold High School's Hall of Fame.

Lowell attended the Ohio State University his freshman year and then transferred and graduated from Bowling Green University in 1958. Lowell was employed as a high school science teacher in Archbold and then Port Huron, Michigan for 37 years. He was also a very successful coach for 43 years, being inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame and the Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame. After retiring, Lowell continued to officiate track and cross country meets along with timing and scoring running events in the area. He was an avid runner for many years.

After retiring, Lowell and wife, Gwen enjoyed spending their winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida where he served several terms on his condo's board of directors. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Huron. Above all, he was a very caring and loving husband and father.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lawrence Spiess.

Survivors include: wife, Gwen of Fort Gratiot; son, Timothy of Port Huron; daughter, Patricia of Lansing, Michigan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."

For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -