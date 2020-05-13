|
|
Lowell W. Spiess
Fort Gratiot - 86, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home in Fort Meyers Beach, Florida.
He was born on March 23, 1934 in Archbold, Ohio to Herbert and Marion (Hollingshead) Spiess.
Lowell was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School in 1952. While in school, Lowell was very active in athletics. He was a member of the Archbold 1,000 Point Club, scoring over 1,000 points in his basketball career. In 2008, he was inducted into the Archbold High School's Hall of Fame.
Lowell attended the Ohio State University his freshman year and then transferred and graduated from Bowling Green University in 1958. Lowell was employed as a high school science teacher in Archbold and then Port Huron, Michigan for 37 years. He was also a very successful coach for 43 years, being inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame and the Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame. After retiring, Lowell continued to officiate track and cross country meets along with timing and scoring running events in the area. He was an avid runner for many years.
After retiring, Lowell and wife, Gwen enjoyed spending their winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida where he served several terms on his condo's board of directors. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Huron. Above all, he was a very caring and loving husband and father.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and son, Lawrence Spiess.
Survivors include: wife, Gwen of Fort Gratiot; son, Timothy of Port Huron; daughter, Patricia of Lansing, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."
For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 13 to May 17, 2020