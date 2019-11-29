|
Lucile M Ogden
Port Huron - Lucile Marie Ogden, 98, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
She was born June 3, 1921 in Port Hope, the second of three daughters of the late John Harrison and Mary Jane (McGeachy) Tinsey. She married Floyd H. Ogden on September 20, 1947 in Port Hope. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2006.
Lucile grew up in downtown Port Hope, where her father was a partner in a Ford garage/dealership. She and four other girls formed the Bloody Five, a group who confounded the local boys, which became a lifelong preoccupation. They always went in Lake Huron on June 1st, no matter the weather. Lucile moved to Port Huron in 1938 after graduating as valedictorian of Port Hope High School. She was never far from Port Hope, visiting often and returning annually for the Alumni, the all-school reunion.
After moving to Port Huron, she attended the local business college, graduating as a legal secretary and working for Judge Telfer until she married. She lived in a series of apartments in homes no longer standing. One of the families she lived with suggested she go with them to the First Methodist Church, which was closer to her home than the Presbyterian church. Once there, she found a long-time home and eventually the Sunday School class where she met Floyd Ogden. While they married in Port Hope at her home Presbyterian Church, the Methodist minister, Dwight Large, who had taught the Sunday School class where they met, performed the ceremony.
Mrs. Ogden was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of Church Women United and a volunteer with Mid City Nutrition and Blue Water Hospice, among others. She was known for her daily walks, four miles a day until she turned 80, when she cut back to three, and then two miles at 90. Using those skills, she was an annual participant in the Crop Walk and the Walk for Warmth, usually one of the largest fund raisers. She had a number of roles with the First United Methodist Church over the years, including Sunday School teacher, church historian, and building committee in the 60's. United Methodist Women and its predecessors have always been special to her. She served at the District level in the 60's in several positions, at the Conference level as Secretary and as Treasurer from 1972-1980, and at the Jurisdiction level from 1981-1984. She also did newsletters and was historian at various times and was active in their Schools of Christian Mission. She was connected to the Detroit Conference Commission on Archives and History and the Historical Society of the United Methodist Church.
She and Floyd traveled extensively and she continued to do so after his death. They visited England and Scotland searching for and finding relatives and ancestors. They also went to London, reuniting with the family with whom Floyd had stayed when he was stationed there during World War II. With a friend, she followed the path of Paul's fourth missionary journey, though Paul didn't have a cruise ship. At 92 she traveled by herself to England as part of a tour of Methodist heritage places.
She is survived by two sons, John (Dale Ann) Ogden, Port Huron, and David (Susan) Ogden, Charlotte, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Cecily Ogden, Granger, Indiana, Andrew (Aimee) Ogden, Madison, Wisconsin, and Steven (Kelly) Ogden, Fort Mill, South Carolina; four great grandchildren, Jamie and Fiona Ogden (Wisconsin) and Will and Elle Ogden (South Carolina); her sister-in-law, Margaret (Bernard) Ogden and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Beatrice Elizabeth "Beth" (James Franklin) Bates and Ruby (Sedgewick) Duckworth; her brother-in-law, Bernard Ogden; and her sister-in-law, Lois Barnes.
Mrs. Ogden is remembered as a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and Great Gigi to her four great grandchildren. She was able to spend this past Labor Day weekend with all four of her great grandchildren and the rest of her family at a family wedding in Manistee, Michigan. Those memories and pictures will be with all of us.
She took to heart a verse from Luke, Chapter 24, Verse 24 "…some of our womenfolk have disturbed us profoundly…". It became her life's mission at a time when a woman's contributions were not always appreciated or heard. She always said we'd cross that bridge when we come to it. She's now crossed that bridge.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in First United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00. A luncheon will follow in Wesley Hall. The Reverend LuAnn Rourke and Reverend David Gladstone will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
The family wishes that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, Blue Water Hospice, or Mid City Nutrition.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019