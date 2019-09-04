|
Lucille Bessie McKenzie
Deckerville - Lucille Bessie McKenzie, 102, of Deckerville, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.
She was born January 29, 1917 in Port Huron to the late Elmer and Bessie May. She married Francis Elmer McKenzie on December 1, 1940 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1991.
Mrs. McKenzie was employed with the Michigan Employment Security Commission and also as a secretary at Mueller Brass. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading music, and visiting with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by two children, Roderick "Bill" McKenzie and Margo (Erv) Perry; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joel) Mathews, Stacey Lehn and Melissa Lehn; two great grandchildren, Amanda (Cory) Cronkhite and Emma Graffam; a sister-in-law, Eileen McKenzie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marion Amey.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019