Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Bessie McKenzie


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Bessie McKenzie Obituary
Lucille Bessie McKenzie

Deckerville - Lucille Bessie McKenzie, 102, of Deckerville, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.

She was born January 29, 1917 in Port Huron to the late Elmer and Bessie May. She married Francis Elmer McKenzie on December 1, 1940 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1991.

Mrs. McKenzie was employed with the Michigan Employment Security Commission and also as a secretary at Mueller Brass. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading music, and visiting with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by two children, Roderick "Bill" McKenzie and Margo (Erv) Perry; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joel) Mathews, Stacey Lehn and Melissa Lehn; two great grandchildren, Amanda (Cory) Cronkhite and Emma Graffam; a sister-in-law, Eileen McKenzie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marion Amey.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now