|
|
Lucille M. Bellinger
Marysville - Lucille M. "Babe" Bellinger, 92, of Marysville, died June 8, 2019.
She was born January 28, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Fred and Emma Harris
Lucille enjoyed bingo, dancing and cards. She volunteered as a hospital eucharistic minister at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, at Mid-City Nutrition and for funeral luncheons and both at Stephen and St. Christopher Church.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Sarah) Ullenbruch; daughter, Nadine (Bill) Nowicki; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ullenbruch; step-daughter, Kathy (Eddie) Lederer; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Joan Ferland; and a special niece, Linda Bowman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Bellinger; a son, Vern Ullenbruch; sister, Jean Gaffney; brothers, James and Frank Harris.
A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church with visiting beginning at 10 am. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 10, 2019